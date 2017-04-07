Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel pays tearful tribute to Don Rickles

Jimmy Kimmel is probably best known for his dry delivery and Matt Damon insults, but he showed a different side of himself Thursday night when he got extremely emotional during his late-night show’s monologue. He turned his opener into a tribute for his friend Don Rickles, the insult comedian who died Thursday at 90. Kimmel apologized to the studio audience for giving them something other than the usual joke-heavy intro.“Well, I’m not good with this sort of thing, and I’m sorry, especially to those of you who came here to see the show in person, because that’s probably not what you came for,” he said, barely able to speak through tears. “But we lost someone that we and I love very much today.”The monologue was especially memorable because Kimmel shared some very funny stories about Rickles. It turns out that the host and Rickles became close after the older comedian finally agreed — after much pestering — to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2006.Kimmel read a sampling of the 27 letters Rickles mailed him over the years, which the late-show host had saved. Rickles used to overnight the notes, so each one cost about $20 to send.“He spent over $500 on postage alone for these,” Kimmel said, sounding incredulous.Article Continued BelowSome of the letters:Fans leave flowers on Don Rickles' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday after the comedian's death. (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images) “Dear Jimmy, Thanks so much for inviting me into your home for dinner. But, to be honest, we would have preferred a three-month trip to Venice, Italy.”“Dear Jimmy, thanks so much for the beautiful frame of you and I. Who needs Sinatra? Your picture of us together is much more important. Please don’t show this note to anyone because it could cause harm to me and my family.”