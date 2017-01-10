Late-night hosts mock Trump for calling Meryl Streep overrated on Twitter

As you may have heard, Meryl Streep called out Donald Trump in her Golden Globes acceptance speech on Sunday night for the Cecil B. DeMille Award — and the president-elect responded with a series of tweets calling her “one of the most overrated actresses in Hollywood” and “a Hillary flunky who lost big.”On Monday night, late-night hosts did not miss an opportunity to mercilessly mock Trump for this tweet. Here’s how they handled it:1. Made fun of the idea that Streep, one of Hollywood’s most celebrated actresses, is overrated.Stephen Colbert: “Wait a second, I’m sorry, what? What? What did you just say? Meryl Streep, overrated? Have you seen Sophie’s Choice? Have you seen The French Lieutenant’s Woman? Have you seen that one with the dead people, that she’s even funny in that one? Look, Mr. Trump. You can refuse to release your taxes. You can call to ban an entire religion. You can play footsie with a dictator. But calling Meryl Streep overrated? No! No! Too far!”Article Continued BelowSeth Meyers: “Overrated? She’s so good, people use her to compliment people in other professions. Like LeBron James is the Meryl Streep of basketball. Or Donald Trump is the Meryl Streep of having thin skin.”James Corden: “Truth is, this was actually good news for Meryl — because ‘most overrated actress in Hollywood’ was literally the only award she hadn’t won yet.”And then there was this exchange on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

