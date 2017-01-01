Latest reads for a new and improved you

Not that there’s anything wrong with the old you — but here are a few books that might help you start your new year off on a fresh foot.100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings, Sarah CooperThere are tons of dumb business how-tos but this one is both funny and wise. It teaches: how to nod and pace around the room; what to do with your face; how to make ridiculous analogies. Good meeting tactics include: Step out for an “important” phone call. React to everything as if you already knew that. Sit next to the person leading the meeting. And much more. Cooper’s bio says she started jotting down these tips while pretending to pay attention at meetings when she worked at Yahoo! and Google.Your Inner Critic is a Big Jerk, and Other Truths About Being Creative, Danielle Krysa, paintings by Martha RichDanielle Krysa runs The Jealous Curator, a site she began in 2009 as a showcase for art that made her jealous “in a bad, toxic, soul-crushing way.” Today, that same art, by creators around the world, has become her inspiration. This book is designed to unblock the rest of us who want to make stuff — photographs, fine art, writing, breakfast — but find our inner critic getting in the way. There are 10 chapters, each of which deals with the excuses, inner demons, misapprehensions and sundry other blocks that make us run shrieking from a blank sheet of paper.Article Continued BelowHow to be a Person in the World: Ask Polly’s Guide Through the Paradoxes of Modern Life, Heather HavrilekyCards on the table: this book will not teach you how to be a person in the world so it shouldn’t be among these quasi-instructional titles. But it is amusing and might offer insights into the human condition. Havrileky has been writing “Ask Polly,” her existential advice column, for three years, first for The Awl, now at New York magazine. Three sample chapter headings: “I’m Tired of Being So Nice,” “I’m Thirty-Eight and Everything is Awful” and “How Do I Get Over This Betrayal?”Set Your Voice Free: How to Get the Singing or Speaking Voice You want, Roger Love

