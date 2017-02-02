Lauren Ash goes from Zellers to Superstore

Pasadena, CA — Lauren Ash was seemingly groomed as a teenager for her role as a worker at Cloud 9, the fictional big box store in the NBC sitcomSuperstore.“My first job was at Zellers in Belleville!” exclaims the Ontario native after learning that her interviewer is Canadian. “It’s weird that my first job was in a store like this. And 15 years later I’m playing a character on American television who works there.”Zellers, of course, was that under-loved Canadian discount chain that is now just a shadow of its former corporate self. And don’t get Ash started talking about Bi-Way or Bargain Harolds.The interview with Ash (Super Fun Night) takes place as she walks through the aisles of the enormous Los Angeles set of Superstore, which is supposed to be in St. Louis, Mo. She starts in electronics before making her way down to ladies’ wear. This takes a while because of the size of the store.The detailed set duplicates just about every generic discount outlet you have ever shopped in. And apparently that means right down to the smell.Article Continued Below“When I first walked into this place it smelled just like Zellers. It’s that smell of packing or something. It’s not bad, just really specific,” says Ash. “I was there for two and a half years. I even got promoted to cash from footwear, which was like a huge deal.”In Superstore, Ash, 33, plays uptight assistant store manager Dina Fox, along with fellow Canadian Mark McKinney (Kids in the Hall) as the store manager, which makes the fictional management all Canadian.Ash says that her character may have a romantic plot in upcoming storylines. New episodes for Season 2 start Thursday at 8 p.m. on Global TV.