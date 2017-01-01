Lauren Conrad Is Expecting Her First Child With Husband William Tell

Lauren Conrad has something extra special to celebrate in the new year. The former star of “The Hills” announced New Year’s Day that she is expecting her first child with her husband, William Tell. Conrad, 30, took to Instagram to share the exciting news Sunday with a photo of a sonogram. Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet… A photo posted by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:57am PST “Happy New Year! I have a feeling 2017 is going to be the best year yet,” she captioned it. The reality star-turned-fashion designer married Tell, 36, who is a former member of the band Something Corporate, in September 2014. In a blog post on her website last summer, Conrad revealed that they first met when she was a teenager attending one of his shows. “I met my husband when I was 16 and sitting onstage at one of his concerts,” she wrote. “Ten years later we were set up on a blind date.” Congrats! CHECK OUT THESE RELATED STORIES BELOW: Mamma Mia! Amanda Seyfried Is Pregnant Yes, Janet Jackson Is 50 And Pregnant Pregnant Blake Lively Wears The Dress Of Our Not-Pregnant Dreams

