Lauren Jauregui Wants Fifth Harmony's Diversity To Empower Girls

In an interview with Nylon, Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui shares her thoughts on politics, feminism and her experience at the Women's March on Washington. Last, but not least, I leave you with a photo of myself. This was single handedly the most incredible day of my life. For so long I felt so alone and hopeless in my belief in humanity and love and this day proved to me just how wrong I was in thinking I was alone. I witnessed so many powerful women, men, and queer folk alike of all different genders, races, religions, classes, sexualities, you name it..come together for one common goal, equality and justice and peace. It left a fire in my soul that can never be extinguished and a reminder in my heart that my voice can NEVER be silenced. We ARE the people, THIS IS what Democracy looks like. And I will NEVER be silenced by fear or hatred or bigotry or any other infringement on our rights as human beings because we have one sole purpose in this world and that is to LOVE one another and LOVE ourselves and realize humanity's potential. FUCK THE SYSTEM AND THE PATRIARCHY. This pussy will never be grabbed or silenced. I MARCH and fight with my brothers and sisters and I will always be proud of my voice. I hope you are too❤️ A photo posted by laurenjauregui (@laurenjauregui) on Jan 21, 2017 at 5:42pm PST Back in November, Jauregui wrote an open letter to Donald Trump supporters, in which she also came out as bisexual. Since then, the singer has not been shy about sharing her political views with her fans and most recently marched alongside thousands in Washington, an experience she called "the most incredible day of my life." When Nylon asked her about Fifth Harmony's role in society, beyond the music scene, Jauregui explained, "Some of our songs are empowering, but I feel like more so than our music, it's who we are." She continued, "We're four women who are completely different ethnicities, completely different body types, completely different walks of life and opinions." She goes on to say that she wants the group's diversity to empower women and encourage fans to celebrate their differences. We sure feel inspired over here! "We have an energy about us that's so unique and so intense, and it's because of how much power we have in us as individuals, being confident, harnessing that power, and wanting to share that with other women." You can read the rest of her Nylon interview here.