Lennon & Maisy's Cover Of Coldplay's 'Up And Up' Will Make You Smile

After eight months of waiting, we finally have a new Lennon & Maisy cover to obsess over. The sisters and “Nashville” stars released their rendition of Coldplay’s “Up and Up” on their YouTube channel Friday, and it’s a must-listen. Plus, the video is all about love and embracing each other for who we are as individuals, and that’s something we can get behind. Lennon and Maisy Stella have previously released covers of Major Lazer and DJ Snak’s “Lean On,” Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap” and, of course, The Lumineers’ “Ho Hey.” “It’s really our favorite thing to do,” Lennon told The Huffington Post of the duo’s covers during a Build Series interview this summer. “The stuff on YouTube kind of keeps it so that we can really sing [songs] that give people an idea of what we’re going to be releasing when we do our own album.” Watch the “Up and Up” cover above.

