Let Alec Baldwin Explain Why Donald Trump Is Like A Grilled Cheese Sandwich

If you’ve been watching “Saturday Night Live” for the past few months, you’ll know that Alec Baldwin has mastered the art of impersonating Donald Trump. In a new interview with The New York Times, the actor spoke about getting into character, saying it’s all about the “puffs,” or the pauses Trump takes whenever he gives a speech. “I see a guy who seems to pause and dig for the more precise and better language he wants to use, and never finds it,” Baldwin told the paper. “It’s the same dish — it’s a grilled cheese sandwich rhetorically over and over again.” Baldwin admitted that when it comes to getting the impression right, he’s more interested in the way Trump takes up space than “what’s inside him.” The former “30 Rock” star is well aware that some may consider his impersonation a tool for normalizing Trump’s controversial behavior, but for the actor, now more than ever, “we have an obligation — as we would if it was him or her — to dial it up as much as we can.” Baldwin’s appearances as Trump have made him an easy Twitter target for the president-elect, who just can’t seem to take a joke. The two have exchanged plenty of words on the social media platform: Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me.Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016 I watched parts of @nbcsnl Saturday Night Live last night. It is a totally one-sided, biased show – nothing funny at all. Equal time for us?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016 …@realDonaldTrump

Equal time?

Election is over. There is no more equal time. Now u try 2 b Pres + ppl respond. That's pretty much it.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016 …@realDonaldTrump

I would make every effort 2 retrain Americans so 2 cre8 jobs.

1 way u make America gr8 again is 2 put it back 2 work.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) November 20, 2016 Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016 Baldwin did offer to stop impersonating Trump on one condition: …@realDonaldTrump

Release your tax returns and I'll stop.

Ha— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 4, 2016 We’re not holding our breath. To read more from Baldwin’s interview, head to The New York Times.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx