Librarians pick the next great reads

During her six years as a librarian in Hamilton, Kat Drennan-Scace has learned how reluctant readers can be to take a gamble on a new author.“It’s a lot of, ‘I have read all of James Patterson and I need someone new,’” she says.“They just want that author to write quicker. But since they are not writing any quicker, they are desperate. Like, ‘Please, tell me something else similar!’”That’s why Drennan-Scace has stepped out of her own reading rut — she reads a lot of young adult science-fiction and fantasy — to find the next great read as part of the Canadian Library Association’s Loan Stars program. Eight-hundred Canadian library staff members have signed up for the program, which allows them to vote for a monthly list of the 10 most recommended library reads across Canada.The results have leaned heavily on thrillers and mysteries while also championing debut novelists and Canadian fiction. For example, Madeleine Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing was No. 2 on the inaugural list last May, months before it became the darling of the literary prize season, shortlisted for the Man Booker and winning both the Governor General’s Award and the Giller Prize.Article Continued BelowMichael Ciccone, co-chair of the Loan Stars steering committee, believes librarians have always been early adopters of the next great read. He cites Frank McCourt’s 1996 autobiography Angela’s Ashes as an anecdotal example.“I always believed that libraries had a lot to do with the success of that book,” he says. “It was one that librarians loved, they pushed and it really just exploded out of nowhere.“I think there is a lot of power in the librarian and his or her opinion on a book. This is what we are trying to harness.”

