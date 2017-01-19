Lilly Singh Works The Hell Out Of The People's Choice Awards Red Carpet

Move aside, J.Lo ― Lilly Singh just stole the show on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet. The 28-year-old YouTube star, better known by her YouTube name “IISuperwomanII,” looked simply stunning in a slinky gold midi dress. But it wasn’t Singh’s ensemble that caught our eye ― it was her incredible array of red carpet poses. Christopher Polk via Getty Images Singh kicked off the night by winning the Favorite YouTube Star award in a stacked category against the likes of Miranda Sings and Tyler Oakley. It looks like 2017 is shaping up to be a big year for the online mogul, as she also has a book coming out in March called How to Be a Bawse. Here’s just a smattering of Singh’s best red carpet action shots. Christopher Polk via Getty Images Christopher Polk via Getty Images Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Christopher Polk via Getty Images Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Four for you, Lilly Singh ― you go, Lilly Singh.