Lin-Manuel Miranda's Oscars Nomination Means He Could Reach EGOT Status: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony

Lin-Manuel Miranda is going on a Twitter spree, according to the Observer. It’s been quite a month for the Hamilton composer. In addition to his birthday on January 16, the 37-year-old Miranda has been nominated for an Oscar and had leading media outlets write about his tweets. But most importantly, Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to become one of only a handful of people to get an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony). The composer was nominated for an Oscar for writing “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Proud to support women’s rights with the whole fam in ????????#womensmarchlondon pic.twitter.com/fzTtnIA4LP — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 21, 2017 Just because Lin-Manuel Miranda is busy filming Mary Poppins Returns in London doesn’t mean he doesn’t have time for Twitter. In fact, he always has plenty of time for Twitter and his million followers on the social network. And just like any celebrity spending their time on Twitter, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tweets can become stories. This week alone – when the media was supposed to be focused on U.S. President Donald Trump’s orders about the infamous Mexican wall and banning immigrants from Muslim countries from entering the U.S., at least two of Miranda’s tweets went viral. To further cement his Twitter fame, Lin-Manuel Miranda took to the social media platform to inform his followers that some of his tweets have recently spawned online content. In particular, it was Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tweets featuring his tribute to the poet Edna St. Vincent Millay as well as his enthusiasm about Roger Federer’s Australian Open win that made him newsworthy. So I was on my lunch break watching Federer on a delay when my phone vibrated off the table like pic.twitter.com/1HO2FAUUg7 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2017 Making fun of the media for paying too much attention to his Twitter account, Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to call those news outlets “Every Tweet Is Now An Article Dept.” But really, why would the media waste their time writing articles about a Broadway star’s tweets? It may seem that journalists don’t have enough material to work with – Trump, the Mexican wall, immigrants, Brexit, Russia, North Korea – but Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tweets make people see the light at the end of the tunnel. After all, Lin-Manuel Miranda grabbing a life-size Oscar statue’s behind may seem less newsworthy than the crisis in relations between the U.S. and Mexico following Trump’s plans to build the wall on the border, but at least it makes people cheer up and laugh. @kaysarahsera @jonnysun @dervogelfamber pic.twitter.com/JWtCGqZF02 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 24, 2017 Making a full story about a particular celebrity, be it Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeting about tennis or Kim Kardashian showing off her pierced nails on Snapchat, is also important because not all people can keep up with the latest news in the lives of celebrities. In fact, only 24 per cent of Americans are on Twitter. And while there are no awards for the “best tweet,” Lin-Manuel Miranda certainly deserves to get the EGOT, according to the Chicago Tribune. By winning an Oscar for best original song at the Academy Awards 2017 ceremony on February 26, Miranda would join the dozen other people who have taken home an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. In fact, Lin-Manuel Miranda even has the chance to become the first ever MacPEGOT holder, which in addition to EGOT includes winning Pulitzer and MacArthur Foundation prize. The composer received the former in 2016 for Hamilton, and the latter in 2015. However, it’ll be a tough mission for Lin-Manuel Miranda to win an Oscar at least at this year’s Oscars, because he faces some serious competition from two songs from La La Land, which with its 14 nominations this year is considered to be the front-runner of pretty much everything. Good morning!

This, a vocal warmup from my dialect coach in ????????. pic.twitter.com/mqsX03xOrU — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 22, 2017 Interestingly, if Lin-Manuel Miranda does win, it’ll be the shortest time anyone has reached the EGOT level. Winning an Oscar would get Miranda to EGOT status within just nine years, while songwriter Robert Lopez grabbed his EGOT status after 10 years. [Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]