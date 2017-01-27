Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Fires Back At Her Body-Shaming Critics

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is not about to apologize for the way she dresses. The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer sat down with Wonderland Magazine this week to chat about her style, her blog and her successful girl band, Little Mix. When asked to comment on critics who call Little Mix’s clothing too “provocative,” Pinnock had some choice words. “I think with us, we love to just wear what we want to wear,” Pinnock said. “When we feel comfortable on stage, we’re not really interested in the negative comments that people are saying about them [the clothes] being provocative.” Pinnock added that Little Mix’s wardrobe choices were a reflection of their hard-won body confidence. “We are all so body confident now and that has taken a lot of time to build and the fact that we are, I think that’s an amazing thing,” Pinnock said. “And we want to encourage our fans and everyone to be exactly the same way – wear what you want and be comfortable in it and sod what everyone else thinks!” Can we get an amen? Pinnock also noted that she’d rather take her fashion cues from Beyoncé than from the haters. “Beyoncé and Lady Gaga were all wearing leotards on-stage,” Pinnock added. Enough said. Little Mix is all the way up ― you’ll never bring them down.