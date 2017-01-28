Liv Stein could be one of the years more talked-about shows: review

Liv Stein By Nino Haratischwili, translated by Birgit Schreyer Duarte, directed by Matthew Jocelyn. Until February 12 at the Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front Street E. Canadianstage.com or 416-368-3110What’s the difference between a real artist and a charlatan? Are there boundaries between an artist’s work and their life? If someone tells you a story you desperately want to hear, does it matter if that story might not be entirely true? Article Continued BelowThese questions confront audiences of Matthew Jocelyn’s latest production at Canadian Stage on multiple levels. They are the subject matter of Georgian-German writer Nino Haratischwili’s play, about a world-class concert pianist, Liv Stein (Leslie Hope) whose life ground to a halt after her son Henri died of cancer in his early 20s, fourteen months before the play begins. The plot kicks into motion when a young woman named Lore (Sheila Ingabire-Isaro) arrives at Liv’s home saying she’s a friend of Henri’s from music school and asking for piano lessons in exchange for stories about Henri. As Lore insinuates herself into Liv’s life and that of her ex-husband Emil (Geraint Wyn Davies) and manager Simone (Caroline Gillis), intrigue mounts about the young woman’s credibility and motives.The play, written when Haratischwili was 25 and translated by Birgit Schreyer Duarte, makes an ambitious foray into questions about the relationship of artistic reputation to creativity and mental health. Is Liv making a fool of herself by buying Lore’s argument that Ravel was a “subtle genius” when the current wisdom (within the play) is that he was “no special talent”? Lore believes that struggling with “madness” is part of what makes Ravel and many artists great, but is embracing her world view a way back to creative and personal fulfilment for these unhappy characters, or is she herself representative of some kind of break from reality or sanity?