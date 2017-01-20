Live music venues, folding under pressure, make for downbeat start to year

In the first two weeks of January, Toronto music venues seemed to be dropping like flies.First there was the announced insolvency of favourite folk hangout Hugh’s Room and the DIY punk venue Soybomb HQ, and then last week, dance club and indie band venue The Hoxton announced that it’s closing its doors at the end of January.While the overall impression is that the 2017 Toronto live music scene is hurting due to dwindling attendance and interest, the reasons behind each venue’s closure seems to be more complicated than simply attributing them to audience apathy.For example, businessman Richard Lambert, who co-owns the Hoxton with Toronto concert promotion firm Embrace and has hosted a wide variety of acts, DJs and after-parties ranging from The Chainsmokers to Skrillex to Zedd at the 627-capacity venue over the past five years, said that it wasn’t financial considerations that resulted in its closure.“I guarantee you we would not close that club if the landlord had said, ‘Here’s a five-year lease,’ ” Lambert told the Star on Monday. “It would still be there — probably not because of me, but because the Embrace boys, this is what they do.”Article Continued BelowAlthough he insisted he has a good relationship with the owner-developers of the property near King and Bathurst Sts., the lease extension was prohibitive enough to warrant curtailing the business.“Being in a property that’s been purchased by a developer — and you know their plans are to develop this property — so for that reason, they won’t give you a long-enough lease from which you can develop your business in a way that you want to keep doing it,” he explains. “If I have to put in a new walk-in cooler for 20 grand, I’m not going to do that if I’ve only got a six-month lease. It’s not a good investment.”By the same token, Lambert admitted that his heart just isn’t in running a nightclub anymore.