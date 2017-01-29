Lives of extraordinary women chronicled in these latest books

A celebration of creative women — in memoir, biography novels, letters and manuscripts.The Brontës: A Life in Letters, by Juliet BarkerBrontë scholar Juliet Barker has written five books on the family. This collection of letters was first published 20 years ago as a companion to The Brontës, Barker’s prize-winning biography, and has been reissued to commemorate the bicentennial of the births of sisters Charlotte, Emily and Anne between 2016 and 2020. The letters, with contextual notes from Barker, provide an immersive experience in understanding how the sisters worked together to give their storytelling genius to the world.The French Chef in America: Julia Child’s Second Act, by Alex Prud’hommeAlex Prud’homme, the grandnephew of Paul Child, Julia’s diplomat husband, collaborated with her on My Life in France, the 2006 memoir that he completed after she died in 2004. This new volume describes the quarter-century after her return from France, where she morphed from “the French chef,” teaching Americans how to cook, into a celebrity in her own right. Prud’homme writes of her “second act” with affection and a deep understanding of Julia and the food she championed. Great fun.Article Continued BelowLast Girl Before Freeway: The Life, Loves, Losses and Liberation of Joan Rivers, by Leslie BennettsLeslie Bennetts begins her book with Joan Rivers, at age 54, sitting on a bed with a gun in her lap. She’d lost her late-night talk show, lost her mentor, Johnny Carson, lost her husband, Edgar, who had killed himself, lost Melissa, her daughter, who blamed Rivers for her dad’s death, and lost much of her money. But instead of using that gun, she drew on perseverance, hard work and comic genius. The Rivers story is well known, but Bennetts, a Vanity Fair writer and former New York Times reporter, brings nuance and empathy to her remarkable life.In the Great Green Room: The Brilliant and Bold Life of Margaret Wise Brown, by Amy Gary