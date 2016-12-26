Livestreaming set to evolve heading into 2017

Oneika Raymond has spent years documenting her globe-trotting adventures online, but the Canadian travel blogger says broadcasting her experiences live has brought a whole new dimension to digital storytelling.The Toronto-raised, New York-based Raymond has visited more than 90 countries and lived in London, France, Hong Kong and Mexico. In addition to publishing photos, articles and travel diaries, Raymond has been producing videos as a way to bring viewers along on her travels, while also encouraging them to embark on their own adventures.Since adding livestreaming to her digital tool kit, Raymond has been enthralled by the ability to broadcast to her more than 28,000 Facebook followers with a few taps on her smartphone.“There’s something about visual storytelling via video that I think is so authentic and so real,” said Raymond, the blogger behind the website Oneika the Traveller.“For me, livestreaming on social media — particularly on Facebook — has been exhilarating,” she added. “(People) can send you hearts and likes and questions, and the interactivity is, quite frankly, like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”Article Continued BelowWith Facebook and Instagram adopting the livestreaming trend in 2016, the social networking sites joined Twitter’s Periscope app among the tools helping to widen access to on-demand broadcasts.Facebook Live was described as “having a TV camera in your pocket” during its April launch, but few could have anticipated the powerful ways the tool would be put to use.After Philando Castile was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Minnesota in July, his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds livestreamed the grisly aftermath.

