Living in the present with Kelly Mark: At the galleries

OngoingKelly Mark, Back Burner: Last we saw Kelly Mark, at the dearly departed Diaz Contemporary — closed recently to make way for (what else?) condos — it was under a gloomy rubric: ,Curmudgeon, the show was called, and grumpiness was the order of the day. How grumpy? "I added dying to my list of things to do/ That way I'll probably just never get around to it," read one of her text works. Her trademark acid wit aside, it was hard to read a ton of optimism into the show; for Mark, who has said that for her making art comes from a joyful place, it seemed in rather short supply. On Saturday, , now at the Olga Korper Gallery,Mark opened Back Burner, now at the Olga Korper Gallery, and it's heartening to see her light touch — a gleeful curmudgeonliness, if such a thing can be — return. The show's name comes from a simple fact: the slow simmer of a handful of partly finished pieces with no destination in mind. When Diaz closed, the urgency to complete a show evaporated and for a time; so did Mark's mojo, as she'd readily allow. When the call came from Korper, so did the urgency and the works here are the result of a fit of delirious productivity that rejuvenated the artist's endearingly grumpy good humour. Back Burner, now fully formed, seems to embrace more explicitly the transitional moment that the artist's darker impulses refused to accept. Mark's work has always been about time and how it slips past in tiny increments, provoking anxiety and recrimination in all but the most stoic among us. It's not time's fault — it's just doing what it does — but accepting its inexorable slide is an elusive gift, indeed. Mark, approaching 50, shows signs of squaring that slippage, albeit in her own way. I really should have . . . glows in neon white, riffing on an earlier sound piece, where Mark's voice catalogued things she ought to do but likely won't ("I really should," Mark intoned, through headphones, listing chores both mundane and grand: "eat more bran" at one end and "become a spokesperson for my generation" at the other). Here, guilt gives way to laziness, then regret — a recurring theme here — and finally, resolution, at least of a kind. A large disc here (title: I Suck at Math) is inscribed with a feedback loop: "Living in the present minus regrets of the past plus hopes for the future times presence of mind equals living in the present . . . " You get the idea. For Mark, the path to resolution is accepting, once and for all, its perpetual position just beyond your grasp. At Olga Korper Gallery, 17 Morrow Ave., until April 29 Sandy Plotnikoff, Bark: Plotnikoff's work has ever been a moving target, shifting from installation to performance to object-making with a rare fluency (an old favourite, of Plotnikoff taking photos of himself in various Toronto locations in hoodies colour co-ordinated to each venue, never fails to delight).