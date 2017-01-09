Lola Kirke Didn't Shave Her Armpits For The Golden Globes. Now Get Over It.

Lola Kirke has no time for critics of her body choices. The star of Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle” and sister of “Girls” actress Jemima Kirke was in attendance at the Golden Globes Sunday and chose to go unshaven for the event. Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images Lola Kirke attends Amazon’s Golden Globes party in Beverly Hills. Because of the world we live in, some people evidently decided that death threats were an appropriate reaction to seeing Kirke live in her natural state. The actress, however, was nothing but graceful and classy in her response. “Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn’t send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her red carpet look. Ok! Now I'm really ready. Thanks to all you beautiful people who didn't send me death threats on account of my #awesome #hairyarmpits! You rule. And thank you @susanwinget for always making me feel cool and @reginaharris for my make up, @blakeerik for my hair and @andrewgn for my kickass dress! A photo posted by Lola Kirke (@lolakirke) on Jan 8, 2017 at 5:22pm PST Get it, girl. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Lola Kirke at the 74th Annual Golden Globes.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx