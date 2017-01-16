London Radio Station Quizzes Ryan Gosling On Musicals And Things Didn't Go So Well

Well, this interview probably didn’t go according to plan. Ryan Gosling sat down with London’s Magic Radio to promote his award-winning movie musical, “La La Land,” and proceeded to fail a quiz based on the film genre. Among other things, the actor said he’s never seen “West Side Story,” and he guessed that lyrics from “The Sound of Music” were from “Mary Poppins.” In fairness, both movies starred Julie Andrews. Still … come on, now. ”So this is basically an intervention,” Gosling joked at the end of the quiz. “It’s a musical intervention. And I needed it.” In case Gosling wants to dive into the genre, he can check out the American Film Institute’s list of the “Greatest Movie Musicals Of All Time.” Since the actor said he’s already seen “Singin’ in the Rain,” he can start with film No. 2 on the list, which is, coincidentally, “West Side Story.” Co-star Emma Stone, on the other hand, fared much better on the impromptu quiz. Check out the interview in the video above. H/T Mashable

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx