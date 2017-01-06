Looks Like Carrie Fisher's Ashes Are Resting In A Giant Prozac Pill

Some of Carrie Fisher’s ashes were scattered near her mother, Debbie Reynolds, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, California, on Friday morning. But Fisher, who had her own memorial on Thursday, had the last laugh, as it definitely, definitely looks like her ashes were put inside a giant Prozac pill, which is objectively fantastic. Just fantastic. I can't be positive, but I think Carrie Fisher had an urn made that looks like a prozac pill which is god damn genius of her.— Cher (@thecherness) January 6, 2017 @thecherness oh she totally did. pic.twitter.com/VPBFCJuqUV— Cher (@thecherness) January 6, 2017 The “Wishful Drinking” comic had been cremated earlier in the week, according to TMZ. That’s her brother, Todd, carrying her urn in the photo above. “Carrie’s favorite possession was a giant Prozac pill that she bought many years ago. A big pill,” Todd explained to E! of the urn. “She loved it, and it was in her house, and Billie and I felt it was where she’d want to be.” Fisher spoke openly about her bipolar disorder throughout her adult life, and was never one to shy away from a Prozac joke or two, either. In a 2009 interview, she said that her kitchen tiles were “shaped and labeled like enormous tablets of Prozac,” which, again, is objectively fantastic. We miss you, Carrie.

