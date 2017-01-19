'Lord Of The Dance' Creator Michael Flatley To Perform For Trump At Inaugural Ball

Irish step dancer Michael Flatley, creator of “Lord of the Dance,” will perform at the Liberty Ball on Friday, according to TMZ. The event is one of three official inaugural balls planned to honor the incoming president, Donald Trump, whose team has had a reportedly difficult time finding entertainers to fit inauguration programs. They eventually succeeded, however, in locking in a selection of musicians and entertainers. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, the Missouri State University Chorale and the United States Marine Band will perform at Trump and Mike Pence’s swearing-in ceremony, which will be capped off by a national anthem performance by 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” singer Jackie Evancho. In addition to Liberty, the newly anointed President Trump will attend the Freedom Ball and the Salute to Our Armed Services Ball. Between those will be an eclectic smattering of performers: The Rockettes (although not those dancers who wish to abstain for personal political reasons), gospel singer Travis Greene, YouTube quartet The Piano Guys, soul singer Sam Moore, ‘70s hit singer Tony Orlando and 14-year-old singer Lexi Walker, among others. Tim Rushlow & His Big Band will reportedly play a Frank Sinatra tune, “My Way,” for Trump’s first dance as president with his wife, Melania. Responding to that news, Sinatra’s daughter Nancy Sinatra tweeted a quick-witted response: “Just remember the first line of the song.” The first line, of course, goes, “And now, the end is near.”