Los Angeles turns into Gotham City as the Bat Signal shines in memory of Adam West

Los Angeles became Gotham City Thursday night as the Bat Signal glowed at City Hall in honour of late Batman actor Adam West.Hundreds of fans, some in costume, cheered as Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Charlie Beck switched on the iconic signal and splashed a yellow oval with a bat silhouette high up on the wall of City Hall.West, who played the Caped Crusader in the campy 1960s TV series, died last week at 88.Read more:Adam West, star of '60s Batman TV show, dies at 88"Like you, we all spent many hours in front of the TV, same bat time, same bat channel," Garcetti told the crowd."Adam West taught us each one of us had a heart of gold," Garcetti said. "There will never be another Batman like Adam West and there will never be another Adam West."The Bat Signal is projected onto Los Angeles City Hall in a tribute to the late actor Adam West on Thursday. West, who portrayed Batman in the classic 1966-68 TV series of the same name, died on June 9 at the age of 88. (ROBYN BECK / AFP/GETTY IMAGES) Left to right: Writer Ralph Garman, actress Lee Meriwether – who played Catwoman in the 1966 "Batman" movie – and Burt Ward, who was Robin in the TV show, appear at the tribute to Adam West. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/GETTY IMAGES) The mayor also led the citizens in a rendition of the TV show theme song, which consisted of playfully singing "nah-nah, nah-nah, nah-nah, nah-nah" to imitate the driving rhythm.On display was a red Bat Phone like the one Gotham City's Commissioner James Gordon used to chat with Batman in the TV series.Fans dressed as characters from "Batman" pose in front of a Bat Signal projected onto City Hall following a tribute to Adam West on Thursday. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)