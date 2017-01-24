Louis Tomlinson Hangs With Steve Aoki And Fans Hope It Means New Jams

Ever since the boys of One Direction have gone their separate ways on hiatus, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan have released successful solo music of their own. Louis Tomlinson has seen solid success, too, with his first solo hit titled “Just Hold On,” a collaboration with Steve Aoki. Now fans are buzzing over Tomlinson after the singer posted a photo to Instagram Monday showing him back in the studio with the producer. Rehearsal vibes A photo posted by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:57pm PST What’s more, he captioned the photo, “Rehearsal vibes,” which definitely suggests some kind of project is in the works. Until we know more, we’ll just keep jamming out to the one Tomlinson-Aoki tune we have. Related… Kylie Jenner Just Had To Cut Off All Her Hair This Photo Of Lea Michele And Cory Monteith Is Giving Us All The Feels Lauren Jauregui Wants Fifth Harmony's Diversity To Empower Girls