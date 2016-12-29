Love All: Serena Williams Is Engaged

Serena Williams will ring in the new year by adding an engagement ring to her substantial collection of tennis trophies. The tennis all-star announced her engagement Thursday to Alexis Ohanian, the 33-year-old internet entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit. Fittingly, Williams shared the tale of how he popped the question on Reddit: Comment from discussion I said yes. “I said yes,” Williams wrote in the title of the post, with Ohanian adding in the comments, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.” A representative for Williams confirmed her engagement to E! News. The Reddit post included a cartoon sketch depicting the happy couple as two different versions of the Reddit logo, an alien named “Snoo.” An inscription at the top reads “Future Mrs. Kn0thing,” in a nod to Ohanian’s Reddit username, Kn0thing. Alexis Ohanian/Reddit Williams shared this image on Reddit to announce her engagement to Ohanian. The two are depicted as aliens in a nod to the website’s alien mascot, Snoo. The two have been fairly private about their relationship on social media, but Williams did post this photo of the happy couple on Instagram about a month ago: Bear necessities A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Nov 28, 2016 at 6:14pm PST

