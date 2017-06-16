Love, murder and control of women in Stratford Festivals The Changeling: review

The ChangelingWritten by Thomas Middleton and William Rowley. Directed by Jackie Maxwell. Until Sept. 23 at the Tom Patterson Theatre, 111 Lakeside Dr., Stratford. StratfordFestival.ca or 1-800-567-16001989: the Tiananmen Square protests made headlines around the world, Rain Man took Best Picture at the Oscars, Taylor Swift was born, and the Stratford Festival produced Thomas Middleton and William Rowley’s Jacobean tragedy The Changeling. It didn’t do so again until this spring. Article Continued BelowThe reason for the absence of this well-known play, written in 1622 by two of Shakespeare’s biggest contemporaries? The program notes argue it’s Middleton’s darker, bluer portrayal of sex and power, which failed to match the popularity of the Bard. But the festival is paying tribute now with its first production of The Changeling (or any of Middleton’s plays) in almost 30 years(Another this season, Timon of Athens, is attributed to both Middleton and Shakespeare.) Director Jackie Maxwell brings the time frame from the 1600s to the 1930s, during the late stages of the Spanish Civil War. Comedy takes a back seat to sinister plotting and abhorrent actions. The sexual manipulation and corruption in the play resonate with today’s cultural debate around control over and demonization of women’s sexual agency.When Beatrice-Joanna (Mikaela Davies) meets Alsemero (Cyrus Lane), the two immediately fall in love (or lust). At the same moment, Beatrice-Joanna is betrothed by her father Vermandero (David Collins) to the wealthy Alonzo de Piracquo (Qasim Khan) for political reasons.