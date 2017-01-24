Lukas Graham works to bring substance to its pop

It’s sold more than four million copies in the U.S. alone, is nominated for three Grammy Awards and is a poignant synopsis of one person’s life from past to present. But for all the lifetime of experience chronicled within its four-minute time frame, the memorable soul pop composition “7 Years” didn’t take all that long to write, admits the song’s main author, Lukas Graham Forchhammer.“ ‘7 Years’ was a three-and-a-half-hour thing to write,” chuckles Forchhammer, frontman for his namesake band Lukas Graham, which plays Rebel on Wednesday night.“However, it took another 18 months to then produce it, “he adds with a chuckle. “But that’s the thing when you have a song without a hook: it kind of needs to be a unique production to make sure that people stay engaged and enjoy the whole song, and don’t just get bored after half of it.”He needn’t have worried: inspired by his father’s death in 2012, the song ultimately got his four-piece Danish band signed to Warner Bros. Records a year or so later, and has since topped the charts in Italy, Austria, Belgium, Sweden, Australia and Canada as well as his native Denmark. (It peaked at No. 2 south of the border.)Article Continued Below“7 Years” has also grabbed a lot of attention at the upcoming Grammy Awards, with the song earning nominations for Record and Song of the Year, and the recording earning Lukas Graham a nod for Best Pop/Duo Group Performance.Lukas Forchhammer leads Lukas Graham onstage last year in Atlanta. (Catrina Maxwell / GETTY IMAGES for iHeart) “It’s a very, very big honour for us,” says Forchhammer, 28, speaking on behalf of band members Mark Falgren (drums), Magnus Larsson (bass) and Morten Ristop (keyboards). “We’re from a very, small country: only 11 people from our country have been nominated for Grammys before and only three people have won them, so it’s a very big thing.