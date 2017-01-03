Luke Roberts: From war of worlds to words

When he received the daunting casting call to play “the greatest warrior that ever lived” in HBO’s blockbuster series Game of Thrones, English actor Luke Roberts wasn’t sure if he was up to the task.“Playing the greatest warrior in the seven kingdoms, that’s absolutely no pressure,” laughs Roberts in an interview. “It didn’t help during the casting the director kept saying, ‘Remember, you’re the most legendary swordsman ever.’ I said, ‘Great, I’ll try and convey that in my four lines of dialogue.’”Roberts plays Ser Arthur Dayne, revealed in the sixth season of the show, mentor to Kingsguard Jaime Lannister (not a bad swordsman himself) and a near-mythical figure in the series. Lately, whether he’s playing an English sea captain in Black Sails or a knight in GoT, it’s rare to see Roberts in modern-day costume.So it’s a bit of a disconnect to see the greatest warrior who ever lived in a navy business suit going through his lines in a furniture manufacturing warehouse in the Toronto suburb of Markham that has been outfitted to look like an off-the-grid FBI site. Article Continued BelowHe is surrounded by extras in grey FBI bulletproof vests, automatic weapons at their side. There are black SUVs. Computer screens flash “Top Secret.” “It’s certainly a lot less constricting; it’s really nice just to be able to wear a suit and not spend hours in costume,” says the 39-year-old English actor. The greatest warrior is now starring as the great negotiator, using words instead of steel.

