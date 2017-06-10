Luminato director touts a new collaborative spirit

Anniversaries, big ones especially, tend to be marked with pull-out-the-stops blowouts. The Luminato Festival, which turned 10 last year, topped any in recent memory. Hauling itself out to the Hearn Generating Station, a spectacular, derelict industrial husk in Toronto’s Port Lands, made barely habitable just in time for the festivities, it left in its wake an obvious question: What might the festival do for an encore? Well, for starters, not that. “We did it to make a statement: that we are the city’s cultural R&D wing, that we’re the guerrillas that can pop up and do something spectacular,” says Anthony Sargent, the festival’s director. “We need to be ambitious, but let’s be clear: this is an evolving journey. And transition is a good word for this year, I think.” If it sounds a little subdued for Luminato, whose name has been made recently on big, blustery affairs loaded up on star power, then you’re on the right track. If year 10 was about blowing out, then 11 will be about taking stock and moving on, a fact Sargent more relishes than regrets. Article Continued BelowOver lunch recently on Ossington Ave., just a couple of blocks from Luminato’s offices in an artfully repurposed old school building, Sargent spoke with a matter-of-fact pride over the various i’s dotted and t’s crossed since he took the helm in the summer of 2015. In April, Sargent submitted the first five-year plan in Luminato’s history to its board of directors and had it approved. Earlier this year, 11 years on, Luminato published its first ever annual report. “There’s the startup approach — that buccaneering, wild west, take-no-prisoners idea that’s so important when you’re making a name,” Sargent said. “And that’s great for a startup, but you can’t do that long term.”