Luminato Festival comes home for 2017

Luminato, 2016 edition, installed itself in the derelict Hearn Generating Station, a hulking industrial husk left for dead decades before. Reanimated for the festival's 10 days, it presented a tantalizing challenge to the city and Luminato both: What are the blue-sky limits of urban revitalization and what would the festival do for an encore? Luminato revealed its answer Thursday, as it released the top line of its programming for its 2017 edition, which opens June 14. The Hearn is back in mothballs and the festival resituates on David Pecaut Square, named for its late co-founder, who died in 2009. Anthony Sargent, the festival's CEO, sees it less as retrenchment than a homecoming and a pivot point. If the Hearn offered a spectacle befitting the festival's 10th anniversary — the apex, perhaps, of former artistic director Jorn Weisbrodt's lofty ambitions — the return downtown is a symbolic gesture of what's to come. "This is a for-instance, rather than a finished thing," Sargent said this week. "I'm very proud of what we're doing this year; I think the audiences will love it and the artists will find it very rewarding. But I'm also terribly conscious that it's a journey. I think this year is a good statement of intent — that's how I'm seeing it." Sargent, a seasoned arts executive recruited from the U.K. to replace longtime CEO Janice Price in 2015, was met shortly after his arrival with the resignation of Weisbrodt, the festival's emblematic artistic director. After stewarding the festival to the Hearn, Weisbrodt left, handing the task of what the next 10 years of the festival might look like to Sargent. His first order of business was to bring in Josephine Ridge as artistic director, who was then tasked with assembling this year's edition in a little more than a year. With the change also came the opportunity to reconsider what Luminato should be. Under Weisbrodt, Luminato had become a platform of international spectacles and marquee names: David Byrne's stadium-filling Contemporary Color, a multi-pronged presentation of the work of iconic performance artist Marina Abramovic. At the same time, it began to feel a little distant from its place and time. When Weisbrodt left, Sargent and Ridge began to devise a very different Luminato.