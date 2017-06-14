Luminato production not the King Arthur you know

A sword in a stone. Medieval romance. Lavish robes and gowns. A queen named Guinevere and a magician called Merlin.It’s pretty certain that King Arthur’s Night, a new theatre piece with music premiering Thursday as part of the Luminato Festival, will contain these elements. And yet the festival’s marketing says this “isn’t the King Arthur you know.”That’s because it springs from the vivid, lateral imagination of its co-writer and lead performer Niall McNeil, who lives with Down syndrome. While he says he likes the Camelot story because the king (whom he plays) is a powerful character, McNeil points out that “in this production, Arthur can be quite sensitive.” The play is part of a growing embrace by wider society of the creativity of people across a spectrum of abilities. In this vein, Wildfire, a show researched and performed by seven actors living with Down syndrome and directed by acclaimed playwright Judith Thompson, ran last month at the Young Centre in the Distillery District.Article Continued BelowKing Arthur’s Night features 12 performers, a mix of professional actors and non-pros with Down syndrome, and a 16-person choir as well as lavish sets and stage effects.There’s an it-takes-a-village quality to a show of this scale: it’s co-produced by the National Arts Centre in Ottawa, where it will play on June 24 to 26 after its Luminato run, with major support from the Stratford Festival and Vancouver’s Bard on the Beach.Marcus Youssef, artistic director of Vancouver’s Neworld Theatre, created the script by “jamming” verbally with McNeil around the Arthur legend.