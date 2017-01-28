NEW YORK—Just about everybody in a principal role in Strauss’s Salome was singing it for the first time at the Metropolitan Opera last month. The other debutant was in the pit.Yes, before conducting the Canadian Opera Company’s revival of its Tim Albery production of Gotterdammerung, the last instalment of Wagner’s Ring of the Nibelung Cycle, which opens Thursday at the Four Seasons Centre, the maestro from Speyer, Germany, led arguably the most prestigious performances of his career.“I don’t think I would have been invited to conduct at the Met if it hadn’t been for my work with the Canadian Opera Company,” Johannes Debus acknowledged in a post-rehearsal interview.He had come to the Toronto company from his homeland initially in 2008 as conductor of its first production of Prokofiev’s monumental War and Peace. Such was the orchestra’s enthusiasm for working with him that he was soon invited to become music director.Since then he has led performances of 20 operas in Toronto, ranging from Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Offenbach’s The Tales of Hoffmann to Britten’s Peter Pears and the world premiere of Barbara Monk Feldman’s Pyramus and Thisbe.Article Continued Below“Each opera has its challenges,” Debus said. “For me, conducting Strauss is even more difficult than conducting Wagner. It is more complex. He never seems to get home harmonically.“Salome is a beast. I studied it at the conservatory in Hamburg; I played it on the piano as a rehearsal pianist in Frankfurt and conducted it in Munich as well as Toronto. So I knew it quite well when I came to New York, but when you get into the pit you don’t stop for the next 100 minutes. You have to pace yourself. It is so full of details. It is always a challenge.”A challenge made even greater as the vehicle for a Metropolitan Opera debut, no?