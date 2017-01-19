Making some noise at Sundance 2017: Howell

“Fight for Your Right to Bear Arts,” reads the invitation to Sunday’s “Tweet & Shout” cocktail party at the Sundance Film Festival. Another invite, to a Storytelling Unbound panel discussion promoting film diversity, argues “no” to the status quo: “The country has changed and our storytelling must change with it.”Robert Redford’s annual celebration of independent cinema, the 33rd edition of which begins Thursday in Park City, Utah, has always been known for free thinking and strong opinions. Usually, however, expressions of attitude at Sundance are primarily found on the screens.But Friday’s impending inauguration of Donald J. Trump as U.S. president — a man whose nasty tweets against Saturday Night Live, Broadway’s Hamilton cast and actress Meryl Streep indicate serious antipathy toward the arts — has galvanized Sundance festgoers like never before.Article Continued BelowOn Saturday at 9 a.m. local time, thousands are expected to march down picturesque Main St. in the former silver mining town, in a women’s march led by TV personality Chelsea Handler. The Women’s March on Main is inclusive — men are welcome, too — and part of numerous such protests against the incoming Trump administration, the biggest planned being a 100,000-strong women’s march in Washington, D.C. Sundance isn’t officially endorsing the march or any other protests, festival director John Cooper told the Star, but neither is it discouraging any expressions of anti-Trump feeling.