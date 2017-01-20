Man Seeking Woman goes in new direction in Season 3

PASADENA, CALIF.—What happens when Man Seeking Woman finds that woman?Viewers are finding out as the anything-can-happen comedy returns for a third season Wednesday nights on FXX Canada.After two shot-in-Toronto seasons, Josh Greenberg (Jay Baruchel) had faced all the horrors of single life: dating trolls, fending off penis monsters, even starring down Hitler, Santa Claus and God.For Season 3, creator and executive producer Simon Rich went to FX Networks president John Landgraf and asked permission to “completely reimagine the show.”“Instead of focusing on blind dates and office crushes,” he says, “I wanted to trace an adult relationship from its inception to the wedding day.”Article Continued BelowBaruchel, who joined Rich and his co-stars earlier this month at the semi-annual Television Critics Association press tour, was fully on board.“We had shown every possible permutation of what it is to be single,” he says. “God knows there’s enough material from living with somebody, so what does our show do with that?”Rich, an American who cites the Canadian comedy The Kids in the Hall as one of his biggest TV influences, wanted to make half the episodes this season come from a woman’s point of view. Landgraf, who is urging all his showrunners to hire female directors and writers, said go for it.