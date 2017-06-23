Mandy Len Catron courting curiosity over modern love

It’s an age-old truth that love is elusive. But it feels particularly true these days, as online dating becomes the norm, around-the-clock jobs threaten to overwhelm, gender roles shift and half the adult population is single, for the first time in history. For Vancouver writer Mandy Len Catron, there’s no more compelling subject than the state of modern romance, and her debut book of essays, How to Fall in Love With Anyone, tackles the topic with aplomb.The University of British Columbia creative writing instructor found fame in 2015 when her Modern Love column in The New York Times, “To Fall in Love With Anyone, Do This” went viral, attracting more than eight million readers. The blockbuster essay references a decades-old psychological study that sought to jump-start romance by inviting strangers to ask each other thirty-six increasingly personal questions, and then stare into each other’s eyes for four minutes. The kicker? Two participants fell in love and invited the lab to the wedding. Reeling from a breakup, Catron decided to recreate the experiment over beers with an acquaintance. Amazingly, they too fell in love, and are still going strong. Article Continued BelowThe research study offers a ready-made formula for intimacy, tantalizing in this age of romantic uncertainty. But it also serves as a handy springboard for this memoir-in-essays, which moves on to explore cultural and familial narratives Catron has thought deeply about, and shares with generosity and courage. How to Fall in Love With Anyone tackles everything from Cinderella, Pretty Woman and the famed Atlantic article “Marry Him! The Case for Settling for Mr. Good Enough,” to well-meaning tidbits of kitchen wisdom. (Think: “You’ll find love when you least expect it” — otherwise known as the bane of single people’s existence.)The picture of love that emerges is bizarre, arbitrary and bang-on. We mustn’t seek love, we’re constantly told, and yet finding it will be the defining event of our lives, will allow us to experience the highest form of human connection and will affirm our fundamental worthiness.“Stories had shaped my hopes for love,” Catron writes, “but I could see that they were failing me.”And so the project became one of leaving these narratives behind, and finding new ways to think and talk about love.