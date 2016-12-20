Margot Robbie Seemingly Confirms Wedding Rumors With Photo Of Diamond Ring

Looks like Margot Robbie really is married. The Australian actress seemingly confirmed all those wedding rumors with a telling photo of her ring finger on Instagram Monday. In the shot, Robbie’s hand ― which is wearing a simple but gorgeous diamond ring ― is in focus, while the actress and her partner, British director Tom Ackerley, are blurred in the background, sharing a kiss. A photo posted by @margotrobbie on Dec 19, 2016 at 7:56pm PST Details of the couple’s wedding are sparse, but according to Vogue they got married in a secret ceremony over the weekend in Byron Bay, Australia. The outlet reported that Robbie was spotted wearing a shirt that read, “Say ‘I Do’ Down Under,” prior to the nuptials. Robbie and Ackerley met while filming the 2014 drama “Suite Française,” on which he served as third assistant director, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The couple is often quite private about their relationship, so it’s no surprise they kept their wedding out of the public eye. Congrats to the couple!

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx