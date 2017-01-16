Margot Robbie Totally Transforms Into Tonya Harding On Set Of Her Latest Movie

The hair, makeup and costume department of “I, Tonya” deserves full marks for transforming Margot Robbie into disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding. The 26-year-old actress hit the ice last week to practice for her latest film, but it had been difficult to picture her in the role until now. Photos of the star on set in costume surfaced and we’re definitely doing a double take. Margot Robbie Looks Exactly Like Tonya Harding (PHOTO GALLERY) https://t.co/IbmuxS9l84 pic.twitter.com/JgoYwnvSWE— Katapult Enterprises (@KatapultEnt) January 16, 2017 CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images For comparison: Tonya Harding sits for an interview in Portland for the program “Eye to Eye with Connie Chung” on Feb. 9, 1994. The biopic, which looks back at one of the most infamous scandals of the ‘90s, also stars Allison Janney as Harding’s mother, LaVona Fay Golden, and Sebastian Stan as Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, who famously hired a hitman to attack Nancy Kerrigan so she would be unable to compete at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer. However, Kerrigan recovered and managed to snag the silver medal in the ladies’ single skating event that year.

