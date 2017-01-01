Mariah Carey Rings In 2017 With Painful Lip Sync Fail On Live TV

Mariah Carey’s 2016 ended on a low note as the singer was the victim of a series of technical malfunctions during her performance on ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2017.” Carey appears to have been prepared to lip sync, but many of her vocals didn’t play at all ― and when they did, she was often far out of sync with them: Mariah Carey's Times Square meltdown was an appropriate finale to 2016 https://t.co/rjiKuQVmF9 pic.twitter.com/BiB83fEzhr— Deadspin (@Deadspin) January 1, 2017 ”We didn’t have a soundcheck but it’s New Year’s, baby,” she said as her music played without her vocals. “It’s OK you guys.” Carey gamely strutted across the stage and encouraged fans to sing as her dancers did their routine around her. “I’m trying to be a good sport here,” she said. But viewers weren’t buying it. Here’s some of the reaction on Twitter: Any time one of the greatest voices of my generation lip syncs an angel loses its wings— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 1, 2017 this Mariah Carey performance is 100% my 2016 experience summed up— Ben J. Pierce (@BenJPierce) January 1, 2017 Ohio State should thank Mariah Carey. They no longer have the worst performance of the night.— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroCSN) January 1, 2017 Everyone in Times Square was singing Mariah Carey except Mariah Carey. #lipsyncfail2016— Becky Stark (@stark_becky) January 1, 2017 I'm sitting here singing to Mariah Carey while Mariah Carey is pretending to sing to Mariah Carey.— C (@GaddyChelsea68) January 1, 2017 Mariah Carey: I should practice for the preformance.

Mariah Carey to Mariah Carey: Nah just wing it@MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/UBSC3Jt6g5— Evol Law (@OhLaw_) January 1, 2017 When you're Mariah Carey you don't even have to know the words to your own songs.— Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) January 1, 2017 If Mariah Carey's performance doesn't sum up 2016 then I don't know what does— Austin Axline (@Austin_Ty_) January 1, 2017 2017 baby pic.twitter.com/xfJ7ngaoRD— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 1, 2017

