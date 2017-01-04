Mariah Carey Was 'Mortified' By New Year's Snafu, Despite Chill Night-Of Tweet

Mariah Carey’s disastrous live New Year’s Eve performance left her reps in a contentious public relations battle with Dick Clark Productions, producers of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest,” which they slammed for refusing to issue the singer an apology. A tweet directly after the incident suggested Carey had brushed it off. “S**t happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here’s to making more headlines in 2017,” the singer wrote. New comments, however, suggest the mishap ruffled her more than that. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the singer asserted that the late Dick Clark would have reacted much differently when she began having technical problems with her in-ear audio that she claims prevented her from continuing to sing. “I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time,” Carey said. Her management has criticized “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” producers for refusing to cut to another TV feed when the technical problems became apparent. Meanwhile, Dick Clark Productions denies it had any involvement in the mishap and expressed outrage at Carey’s team’s initial accusation that she had been “sabotaged.” While her New Year’s performance won’t prevent her from signing up for live events in the future, Carey said she would be “less trusting” of event staff outside of her own team. “It really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve,” she said.

