Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore And More Celebrities To Lead Anti-Trump Rally In New York

Mark Ruffalo, Michael Moore, Alec Baldwin and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, among other high-profile figures, will lead an anti-Donald Trump rally on the eve of the president-elect’s inauguration, The Associated Press reports. Organizers told the AP that they’re expecting thousands of people to attend the event in New York City, which is being put together by Greenpeace and activist organization MoveOn. On Saturday, Moore announced the news on Twitter, encouraging his followers to come to the event. According to his tweet, the rally will take place right in front of Trump International Hotel. Mark Ruffalo, Alec Baldwin & myself will be holding a massive rally in NYC in front of Trump International Hotel this Thursday, 6pm! Come!— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 14, 2017 “We are sending a message to Washington that we will fight, at every step, discrimination and harmful policies, today, tomorrow and every day,” Ruffalo said in a statement obtained by the AP, adding that participants “are coming together to stand up for one another, as we will do every day, to protect the values we hold dear.” Moore, Ruffalo and Baldwin have all been vocal about their opposition to Trump and his policies. The stars often use social media to speak out against the former “Apprentice” host. The 6 reasons Trump is unfit, unable and cannot be a legitimate president:… https://t.co/Gm5vWqb8hk— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 15, 2017 If Trump believes that criticism of, opposition to, distaste for his election will eventually subside, he is mistaken.

It's just starting.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 9, 2017 With Bannon's appointment, Trump crosses over from disrespect for to abject hatred of ppl of color.— ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 2, 2016 Ruffalo also hit the streets in New York City to protest Trump’s presidency after the election results were announced back in November. Love Trumps Hate love fest NYC Thousands in the Street. A video posted by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Nov 9, 2016 at 5:50pm PST And of course, Baldwin has been mocking Trump with his spot-on impression on “Saturday Night Live.” This weekend, the actor took on Trump’s recent press conference and talked about inauguration entertainment, golden showers and Trump’s sons, “Beavis” and “Butthead.” The former “30 Rock” star also confirmed he’ll be stepping back into Trump’s shoes for “SNL” on the day after the inauguration.

