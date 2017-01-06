Marvel Confirms Those Thor vs. Hulk Rumors Are True

Marvel can’t keep it “Loki” anymore. The studio has finally released a synopsis for the upcoming “Thor: Ragnarok,” and it turns out the rumors are true: Thor will fight The Hulk. The summary reveals that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) will become imprisoned without his hammer and will have to race back to Asgard to save it from being destroyed by new villain Hela. The problem is that first he’s got to go through a “deadly gladiatorial contest” and face off against his buddy The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo): In Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok — the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization — at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger — the Incredible Hulk! The crazy thing is we actually knew about this a year ago. Rumors that Thor would face The Hulk were circulating in January 2016, and in an interview with The Huffington Post, Chris Hemsworth told us if Thor didn’t have his hammer, he’d want the Hulk-busting suit. “That would come in handy, wouldn’t it?” said Hemsworth. It turns out, yeah, that would come in hella handy. Marvel also released a first look at the movie, showing Hemsworth with director Taika Waititi. Get ready for Marvel Studios' "Thor: Ragnarok" with a new photo and synopsis! Details: https://t.co/yxUA9ipIh6 pic.twitter.com/hIQtTeWlMe— Thor (@thorofficial) January 5, 2017 Drink it in, Hemsworth fans. If Thor is facing off against The Hulk, it may be the last time you see him in one piece. “Thor: Ragnarok” hits theaters November 3, 2017.

