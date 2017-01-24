Mary Kills People tackles thorny issue of euthanasia

Mary Kills People is one of those TV titles that grabs your attention. Mary really does kill people, but they are people who want to die.Tara Armstrong developed the idea for the series while still a student at the University of British Columbia.“I don’t know why exactly, but I was always obsessed with death when I was younger, when I was a kid,” Armstrong said late last year while on location in Mississauga, Ont., with the cast and producers.Armstrong was working on a writing degree at UBC and developed Mary Kills People in a creative non-fiction class. “I chose to go into a hospice and interviewed all the people who worked in there; it kind of came from that,” she says.Article Continued BelowThe name “Mary” was a starting point. “I knew I wanted a biblical name,” says Armstrong.If the title sounds a tad irreverent, that’s OK too, she adds. “I always wanted there to be humour in the show.”The series is about a single mother, Mary Harris, who is an ER doctor by day, an angel of mercy by night. In her illegal side gig, Mary kills terminally ill patients she helps slip away on their own terms.