Unnoticed by passersby and often unmarked by plaques, numerous Toronto addresses with big parts to play in cultural history sit mostly uncelebrated. In the Star's new series, Local Legends, we tell you about them and put them on your mental map.When Genina Sherwin and her family moved into 211 University Ave. in the 1920s, she had no reason to believe it was any different from the houses they'd rented in the past.It wasn't until tour buses began driving by, filled with people snapping pictures, that they learned it had been the home of someone quite famous. "These buses would go by and I'm sure I'm in pictures, sitting out on the stoop," said Sherwin, who is now 96. "We were just kids and didn't realize who Mary Pickford was. It was just the older people who knew of it. People in the area weren't impressed with it."Pickford, a silent movie actress, was one of the biggest stars of her time.Cari Beauchamp, the resident scholar for the Mary Pickford Foundation and author of a number of books about Hollywood history, said "there's nobody to compare (Pickford) to for her influence.""Biggest female star, the highest paid, put whichever accolade in front her name and that's appropriate," Beauchamp said.Pickford starred in more than 50 feature-length films including Coquette, for which she won an Academy Award. She was also one of the founders of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and was instrumental in founding United Artists, a major film production company, with Charlie Chaplin, D.W. Griffith and her husband, Douglas Fairbanks Sr.