Maya Kodes is a new kind of virtual pop star

You may not have heard of Maya Kodes, but over the past year, the slender blond singer has released a dance pop song on iTunes, recorded an EP set for release in June, performed 30 concerts and amassed 5,500 Facebook followers.Pretty impressive for a hologram.Billed as the world’s first interactive real-time virtual pop star, Kodes is the creation of Montreal’s Neweb Labs.In development for 18 months, she’s the brainchild of Yves St-Gelais, producer of the popular Radio-Canada TV series ICI Laflaque, and a former Cirque du Soleil comedian and director. Kodes has already been road-tested at the company’s custom-designed holographic Prince Theatre, where she performed a fluffy dance-pop confection called “Boomerang” — the song currently for sale on iTunes — amid a flesh and blood dance crew and in front of a largely tween audience, kibitzing with the show’s emcee in a fromage-filled routine that bordered on juvenile.Article Continued BelowIt’s also the venue from where Kodes will present, on June 13, a 360-degree livestream VIP performance to launch her first EP, The New Kode Vol. 1.CGI pop star Maya Kodes, the creation of Montreal-based Neweb Labs. (SYSTEM / handout photo) A Toronto performance is expected before the end of the year, says Neweb spokesperson Élodie Lorrain-Martin.“We really want to do a world tour and also have her perform in multiple venues at the same time,” says Lorrain-Martin.