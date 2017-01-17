Meet HuffPost Entertainment's New Throwback Sticker Pack on Viber

With reboots of “Charmed” and “Hey Arnold!” in the works, it’s clear that the ‘90s have made a comeback. That’s why we’ve launched a new sticker pack on the messaging app Viber that’s all about the ~throwback~. Whether you want to reminisce with friends, talk about how much you miss The Spice Girls, or just flirt with bae, there’s a sticker for everything. Viber Viber is a messaging app of more than 800 million users that allows people to text, call and share photos with their friends around the world for free. Viber users can also follow group conversations, called Public Chats, from their favorite celebrities or publishers, including HuffPost’s Entertainment team. What makes Viber extra fun is the stickers, which are like emojis ― but better. Users can “heart” their favorite stickers in chats and download them to use in their own conversations, too. Viber So what are you waiting for? Download the Viber app and head over to the Sticker Market to get your hands on these beauties. It’s what all the cool kids are doing, we swear. Viber And if you’re looking for a dose of pop culture nostalgia, check out Backspace, HuffPost Entertainment’s coverage of your favorite moments, shows and people from the ‘90s-on. Related… This Blind Item Helped Launch Kim Kardashian's Career 10 Years Ago Steve Finally Confirms Why He Left 'Blue's Clues' There's Actually A Good Reason To Make A 'Hocus Pocus' Sequel

