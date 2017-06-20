Megyn Kelly challenges Alex Jones lies, but Jones still wins: What Im Watching

The Show:Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly, June 18 (NBC)The Moment: The Sandy Hook questionsAlex Jones broadcasts to millions of listeners daily via his radio show and website, Infowars.com. Host Megyn Kelly asks him about his repeated assertions that the slaughter of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax. “I was going as devil’s advocate,” Jones says, ungrammatically.Kelly (holding head in hands): “But Alex, the devastated parents, the dead bodies that the coroner autopsied.”Article Continued BelowJones: “They won’t release any of that, that’s unprecedented.”Kelly: “Parents decided to come out and lie about their dead children?”Jones: “I looked at all the angles of Newtown, and I made my statements long before the media picked up on it.”