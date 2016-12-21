Megyn-Kelly-Produced 'Embeds' Series Gets Cast, Premiere Date

Megyn Kelly’s new gig behind the camera is taking shape — with a cast and premiere date announced Wednesday. The Fox News anchor will co-executive produce “Embeds,” a new scripted political comedy, set to to debut Jan. 18 on Verizon’s mobile TV network, go90 (AOL, The Huffington Post’s parent company, is owned by Verizon). The six-episode series will follow five recent college graduates employed as embedded reporters for major news organizations on a fictional presidential campaign trail. Inspired by true events, “Embeds” stars Max Ehrich as Quinn, Kelsey Asbille as Marissa, Taylor Zakharas as Noah, Andre Jamal Kinney as T.J. and Chloe Brooks as Syd. go90 Kelly will serve as an executive producer on the show alongside Academy Award-nominated producer Michael De Luca (“The Social Network,” “Moneyball”). “Emeds” was created by Scott Conroy and Peter Hamby who first linked up while working as embeds for CBS News and CNN during the 2008 presidential election. “While ‘Embeds’ takes a tongue-in-cheek view of the trail, it’s serious business ensuring that American citizens are informed and engaged in the political process. The show turns a much needed spotlight on the crucial role that young, embedded reporters play on the campaign trail,” Conroy said in a statement. All new episodes of “Embeds” will be available for free only on go90.com or the go90 app. go90

