Michael Jackson was murdered, daughter Paris claims

Michael Jackson was a loving father who was “absolutely” murdered, his 18-year-old daughter claims in an unguarded new interview with Rolling Stone magazine. Paris Jackson was 11 when her superstar dad died at 50 from an overdose of a powerful sedative on June 25, 2009 — an outwardly accidental death that saw his physician, Conrad Murray, convicted of involuntary manslaughter the next year — and hasn’t really spoken in public since she proclaimed him “the best father you could ever imagine” at his funeral. The model and sometime actress lets it all out to Rolling Stone in its Feb. 9 issue, however, in a lengthy cover story titled “Life After Neverland,” in which she discusses growing up with her famous father at Neverland Ranch in great detail, as well as her struggles with depression and drug addiction, her “multiple” suicide attempts — including one made public in 2013 when the then 15-year-old slashed her wrists and took 20 Motrins — and her sexual assault by a stranger at 14. The most titillating tidbit of all nevertheless comes near the end of the interview, when she asserts her staunch belief that Michael was not the victim of an unfortunate, fatal mishap but was actually murdered.“He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she tells writer David LaChappelle. “And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.’”Article Continued BelowThe younger Jackson makes no specific claims as to who might have been out to get him, merely saying “a lot of people” wanted him dead and that she “absolutely” believes someone had him killed.“Because it’s obvious,” she says. “All arrows point to that. It sounds like a total conspiracy theory and it sounds like bullsh–, but all real fans and everybody in the family knows it. It was a setup. It was bullsh–.” Paris also has no kind words for concert promotion giant AEG Live, which she accuses of overworking her late father in preparation for a run of comeback dates at London’s 02 Arena that, sadly, never happened.