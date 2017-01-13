Michael Jackson's Daughter Reacts To Cancellation Of Controversial 'Urban Myths' Episode

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, has responded to British TV channel Sky Arts’ decision to drop the controversial “Urban Myths” episode that featured the white actor Joseph Fiennes as the king of pop. Paris took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the cancellation, writing: i'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know. https://t.co/MdOZgP3tD7— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017 In the post, she links back to a tweet that includes a statement from Sky Arts, which indicates that the show wouldn’t broadcast the episode due to “concerns expressed by Michael Jackson’s immediate family.” A great decision. So happy to see that they respected the very valid feelings of family members and pulled the project. @ParisJackson pic.twitter.com/vZwfP1JrVV— Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) January 13, 2017 The decision to not air the problematic episode came after images were released of Fiennes as Michael Jackson earlier this week. Following their debut, Paris tweeted that the photos made her want to “vomit.” Let’s hope that whoever ventures to play or cast Michael Jackson in a film or television show does so with a bit more care.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx