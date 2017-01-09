Michelle Williams And Busy Philipps Are The Ultimate Red Carpet BFFs

What’s better than walking in front of flashing cameras on a red carpet? Doing it with your best bud by your side. On Sunday night, Michelle Williams hit the Golden Globes with actress and friend Busy Philipps. The two friends have graced many an award show and movie premiere together, and seeing them again warms our cold, cold hearts. Williams is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture for her turn in the gripping “Manchester by the Sea.” “Manchester” is up for five awards total, including Best Motion Picture, Drama. She and BFF Philipps showed up on the Globes carpet looking great. Philipps donned a long-sleeved black dress with floral embroidery, and Williams chose a white, floor-length lace gown, accessorized with a trendy choker. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Philipps and Williams starred on “Dawson’s Creek” together toward the end of the teen show’s run from 1998 to 2003, and it’s clear they struck up a friendship to last a lifetime. At a recent New York screening, Williams told People that Philipps — who was there with the actress — was her “best friend.” “She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there,” Williams said. Just two weeks ago, Philipps shared an amazing throwback photo of the two on Instagram. 2001/2016 I love that we almost always stand on the same side of each other. Also, can I just say-we aren't at a costume party in 2001. That's legit how we were dressed for a regular night out. I guess I really was my character from Cougartown? And thank God my eyebrows grew back. A photo posted by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Dec 19, 2016 at 6:58am PST Let’s look back at some of the BFFs memorable red carpet moments: “Manchester by the Sea” LA premiere, 2016 Todd Williamson via Getty Images Oscars, 2012 Frazer Harrison via Getty Images Film Independent Spirit Awards, 2012 Jeff Vespa via Getty Images Critics’ Choice Awards, 2016 David Crotty via Getty Images Tony Awards, 2016 D Dipasupil via Getty Images Golden Globes, 2012 Jeff Vespa via Getty Images SAG Awards, 2012 Lester Cohen via Getty Images Hollywood Film Awards Gala, 2011 John Shearer via Getty Images Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2011 Jeff Vespa/VF11 via Getty Images Golden Globes after-party, 2011 Michael Tran via Getty Images

