Miguel Ferrer, 'Twin Peaks' And 'NCIS: LA' Actor, Dead At 61

Miguel Ferrer, an actor best known for his roles on television series like “Twin Peaks” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died after a battle with throat cancer on Thursday, according to Deadline. Ferrer was reportedly surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death. He was 61 years old. Born into Hollywood royalty as the son of singer Rosemary Clooney and Academy Award winner José Ferrer, the actor was the first cousin to George Clooney. Clooney released a statement on Ferrer’s death, saying, “Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer. But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.” Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Miguel Ferrer and George Clooney during An Evening To Remember Rosemary Clooney at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. In his younger years, Ferrer was initially drawn to music, accompanying his mother and Bing Crosby on tour, as well as playing the drums for Keith Moon’s “Two Sides of the Moon.” But film and television would prove to be his true calling. Ferrer starred in a variety of television projects and movies throughout his 37-year career like “Magnum, P.I.,” “CHiPS” and “Cagney & Lacey,” as well as films like the 1987 sci-fi hit “Robocop,” “Heartbreaker,” and “Star Trek: III: The Search for Spock.” Ferrer is perhaps best remembered for playing Dr. Garret Macy on “Crossing Jordan” and FBI agent Albert Rosenfield on “Twin Peaks.” He will appear in David Lynch’s revival of the beloved series, which premieres May 21 on Showtime. Ferrer was also a successful voiceover actor, lending his talents to roles in movies like “Mulan,” “Rio 2,” “Iron Man 3,” “The Lion King II” and more. At the time of his death, Ferrer was a mainstay on CBS’ “NCIS: Los Angeles,” playing assistant director Owen Granger since the spinoff’s third season and becoming a regular in 2013. “Today, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ lost a beloved family member,” showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement, according to TVLine. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on screen, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart. Our thoughts go out to his wife Lori, his sons [Lukas and Rafi], and his entire family. He will be greatly missed.” Ferrer is survived by his wife, Lori, and sons Lukas and Rafi.